Samsung has a wide range of flagship smartphones planned for 2020 and the company appears to have finalized when it will showcase its first flagship smartphones.

According to a leaked promo for the next Samsung Unpacked event, Samsung is going to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy S20 series of smartphones on February 11 in San Francisco. This release date goes in line with what we reported about a week ago. However, Samsung is yet to officially confirm the February 11 release date.

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRp — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that the S11 is going to be called S20. The specifications of the smartphone are likely to remain the same nonetheless.

The S20 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 processor depending on where you live. The S20+, which is basically S11+, is also rumored to be one of the best camera smartphones that Samsung has produced. The smartphone will be capable of recording super-high-resolution videos and will be able to capture great shots.

The Galaxy Fold 2, on the other hand, will look different from its predecessor, Galaxy Fold. The Fold 2 will resemble the Motorola’s recent foldable smartphone, Motorola RAZR — it folds vertically. The pricing is also expected to be much lower than the original Fold. Rumor has it that it will be under $1000 price point.