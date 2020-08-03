Samsung releases new official trailer for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung today released a new official trailer for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. You can check out the new trailer in the video embed above. At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5th, Samsung is expected to announce 5 new devices.

“These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist)”, wrote TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung is expected to launch the following new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event next month: