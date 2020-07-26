Most of us have been preoccupied with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, but Samsung is also expected to announce two new Android tablets at their Unpacked event on the 5th August.

WinFuture has managed to get their hands on the full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, which can be seen below.

Their flagship tablet is now available in two sizes, 11 inches for the Galaxy Tab S7 and a full 12.4 inches with the Galaxy Tab S7 +.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Tab S7 has a 120 Hz TFT screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader while the Tab S7+ has a 120 Hz AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Both tablets come with an improved S-pen with only 9ms latency for paper-like feel.  They also support air gestures like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which makes a lot more sense on a larger screen.

Both tablets are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Octacore SoC processor, and feature high-quality cameras and four AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The large batteries should allow 15-16 hours of uninterrupted use, and the tablets support 45w charging via USB-C, though the bundled charger only offers 15w.

The tablet also comes with a more useful keyboard cover which now offers a trackpad.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7   is only 6.34 mm thick with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + is even thinner at 5.7 mm.

No pricing or availability details have surfaced yet.

See the full Samsung Galaxy Tab S7  specs below:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7  specs

Technical data for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 & Galaxy Tab S7 +
modelGalaxy Tab S7Galaxy Tab S7 +
Display11 inch LTPS TFT 500 cd / m² 274 ppi12.4 inch AMOLED 420 cd / m² 287 ppi
resolutionWQXGA 2560 x 1600 pixels, 120 HzWQXGA + 2800 x 1752 pixels, 120 Hz
CPUQualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro (Octa-Core)
Storage6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage (other storage options possible), microSD
connectionUSB, Wi-Fi ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, ANT +, (5G optional)
SensorsAccelerometer, compass, gyroscope, light sensor, fingerprint sensor (S7 on the side, S7 + OnScreen), face recognition
SpecialS Pen with 9 ms latency, handwriting recognition and Air Gesture, child mode, Wireless DeX, fast charging, data security Knox
AudioQuadruple speaker (stereo), Dolby Atmos, integr. microphone
Main
camera		Dual cam, 13 MP main camera (f / 2.0 aperture) + 5 MP ultra wide-angle lens (f / 2.2 aperture), auto focus, LED flash
Front cam8 MP (aperture f / 2.0), webcam function
VideoUHD 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) @ 30 fps
battery pack7040 mAh (up to 15h video)10,090 mAh (up to 16h video)
ColoursMystic Black, Mystic Bronze or Mystic Silver
Dimensions253.8 x 165.4 x 6.34 mm285 mm x 185 mm x 5.7 mm
Weight495 grams590 grams
