Most of us have been preoccupied with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, but Samsung is also expected to announce two new Android tablets at their Unpacked event on the 5th August.

WinFuture has managed to get their hands on the full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, which can be seen below.

Their flagship tablet is now available in two sizes, 11 inches for the Galaxy Tab S7 and a full 12.4 inches with the Galaxy Tab S7 +.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Tab S7 has a 120 Hz TFT screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader while the Tab S7+ has a 120 Hz AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Both tablets come with an improved S-pen with only 9ms latency for paper-like feel. They also support air gestures like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which makes a lot more sense on a larger screen.

Both tablets are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Octacore SoC processor, and feature high-quality cameras and four AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The large batteries should allow 15-16 hours of uninterrupted use, and the tablets support 45w charging via USB-C, though the bundled charger only offers 15w.

The tablet also comes with a more useful keyboard cover which now offers a trackpad.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is only 6.34 mm thick with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + is even thinner at 5.7 mm.

No pricing or availability details have surfaced yet.

See the full Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs below:

