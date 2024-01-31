Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness band leaks, revealing key details

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Samsun updates its smartwatches every year with better hardware and design, but its fitness band doesn’t receive the same treatment every year. But it’ll likely receive some love this year, with Samsung seemingly planning to release a successor to its four-year-old Galaxy Fit 2, the company’s last-released health band. The release is expected to happen soon, as the images of the Galaxy Fit 3 have been leaked by the company itself and later by renowned leaker Evan Blass.

The leaked images of the Galaxy Fit 3 show the fitness band from every angle, giving us great clarity over what it looks like. For example, the images suggest that the Galaxy Fit 3 will be available in at least two different color options with Silver color casing: Black and Orange. By looking at the display of the band, we can also see various fitness metrics, such as the number of steps and heart rate.

Samsung hasn’t officially revealed the specifications of the Galaxy Fit 3 fitness band, but rumor has it that it features a 1.61-inch display, 21-day battery life, and will cost twice as much as its predecessor. Instead of Google’s WearOS, it might be based on rtOS, according to SamMobile.

However, there is no clarity over when Galaxy Fit 3 will make its official debut. But leaks from the company are a good hint that the official launch isn’t far away. Are you waiting for the release of the Galaxy Fit 3 health band? Let us know in the comments section.