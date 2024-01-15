Samsung's browser 'Internet' mysteriously taken off the Microsoft Store

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

In November 2023, users discovered a Windows version of the Android browser Samsung Internet listed on the Microsoft Store.

However, as of January 15, 2024, the app is no longer accessible on the Microsoft Store. Neither Samsung nor Microsoft has issued any official statements regarding the situation or the future of Samsung Internet on Windows.

Samsung Internet is a Chromium-based browser, similar to Edge and Google Chrome. Therefore, the browser offers a familiar and clean experience similar to Google Chrome, given that it is available on the Microsoft Store.

There could be a few possible explanations for the situation at hand. It could be an unintentional release, as there was no official announcement, and the presence of untranslated Korean text suggests that the app may have been released before it was ready.

Alternatively, it could be due to technical issues since there are reports of potential performance problems, such as lag and missing features, compared to the Android version.

Another possibility is that the browser may have only been intended for a limited release, such as in specific regions, which could explain the presence of Korean text.

Overall, currently, the exact reason for the app’s removal remains unclear.

