Samsung Galaxy AI features might not be free forever

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S24 series, calling it “a new era in Mobile AI”. While the Galaxy S24 series is packed with AI features, the South Korean tech firm has hinted that not every Galaxy AI feature might be free forever on Galaxy handsets.

In a newsroom post, Samsung Australia announced that “Galaxy AI features will be free of charge until the end of 2025 on supported Galaxy handsets”, hinting that the company might launch a premium tier for people interested in continuing using those AI features beyond 2025.

Although the South Korean tech giant hasn’t specifically confirmed that it’ll launch premium AI features for its Galaxy handsets, the company mentioning 2025 as the timeline for free AI features on supported Galaxy handsets raises some eyebrows. Interestingly, however, Samsung later deleted that post, which led people to wonder whether the company had jumped the gun and announced something that wasn’t meant to be in the public this early.

Currently, Microsoft and OpenAI have a premium tier for their AI offering, both of their respective services costing $20 a month. So, while Samsung launching paid AI services for its Galaxy handsets might disappoint a lot of people, it could very well become an industry trend in the future.

If you’re planning to buy a Galaxy S24, are you willing to pay to use Galaxy AI on your handset? Let us know in the comments section.

via Android Central