Samsung is quite busy rolling out the Stable One UI 4.0 update to Galaxy S21 smartphones, but apart from that, the South Korean tech giant is also in the process of making the One UI 4.0 beta program available to more handsets. The latest Galaxy smartphones to join the beta program are Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip.

Last month, the company started allowing Galaxy Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 users to register in the One UI 4.0 Beta program. Galaxy S20 and Note20 later joined the foldable devices earlier this month to get a taste of Samsung’s latest One UI update. And now with Z Fold 2 and Z Flip joining the party, more Galaxy users get the opportunity to test the beta update.

For those who don’t know how to register themselves in the beta testing program, you’ll have to visit the Samsung Members app and click on the One UI 4.0 Beta participation banner on the home screen to join the beta program. Now, you can navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install to get the update.

The new OneUI 4.0 update includes massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update also includes better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI. We’ll learn more about all the new features of the OneUI 4.0 update in the upcoming beta builds.

via SamMobile