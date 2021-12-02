Samsung Galaxy Note10 is the newest smartphone to get the opportunity to test the One UI 4.0 beta as the company is now rolling out the update to those based in South Korea. The company is currently testing the One UI 4.0 beta update with its foldable phones, Galaxy S20 and Note20.

Currently, the beta update is limited to Note10 users in South Korea, but the users in other parts of the world will also get to test the One UI 4.0 beta very soon.

Although not confirmed, Galaxy Note10 is unlikely to get the stable One UI 4.0 update by the end of this month. In all likelihood, those who want to get the stable One UI 4.0 will have to wait until mid-January to get it on their Note10 smartphones. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20, Note20, and the Galaxy foldable phones, in all likelihood, will get a stable update before Galaxy Note10.

For those who don’t know how to register themselves in the beta testing program, you’ll have to visit the Samsung Members app and click on the One UI 4.0 Beta participation banner on the home screen to join the beta program. Now, you can navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install to get the update.

The new OneUI 4.0 update includes massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update also includes better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI.

via SamMobile