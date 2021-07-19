Samsung is finally pushing the July 2021 security patch to its more than two years old flagship smartphone, Galaxy S10. The new latest security patch is rolling out through a firmware update with version number G97xU1UES5GUF2 and is currently available for unlocked S10s in the USA.

Besides the July 2021 security patch, the firmware update also includes a fix for the Android Auto bug. As can be expected from a firmware update, you get no new features by installing it.

The July security patch is already available for premium Galaxy smartphones like Galaxy Note10, S20, S21, Galaxy Z Flip. The update is also available for the entry-level flagship phone Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung has also pushed the update to many of its mid-range Galaxy smartphones in the last couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S10 users can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update. And you don’t see the update, you should wait for a few more days to get the update.

via SamMobile