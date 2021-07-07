Samsung is in the process of rolling out the latest security patch to its Galaxy smartphones. The latest premium Galaxy phone to get the July security patch is the company’s first clamshell foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now getting the July 2021 security patch alongside a fix for Android Auto-related bugs through a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number F707BXXU3DUF4 and is now rolling out to all Galaxy Z Flip users in Germany. We also expect the update to become available for users in other parts of the world in the coming days.

The July security patch is already available for premium Galaxy smartphones like Galaxy Note10, S20. And the company will push the security patch to more flagship Galaxy phones in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip users can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

