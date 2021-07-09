Samsung Galaxy S21 is the latest premium phone to get the Android July 2021 security patch through a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number G99xUSQS4AUFD and offers no new features and changes except the latest security patch.

The update is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning that it’s possible that you might have to wait a few more days to get the update. Meanwhile, the company is in the process of pushing the latest security patch to its Galaxy handsets, which include both premium and mid-range smartphones.

The July security patch is already available for premium Galaxy smartphones like Galaxy Note10, S20, Galaxy Z Flip. Yesterday, the security patch was rolled out to Galaxy S20 FE. And the company will push the security patch to more flagship Galaxy phones as well as the entry-level and mid-range Galaxy phones in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S21 users can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update. And you don’t see the update, you should wait for a few more days to get the update.

via SamMobile