Samsung is pushing the July security patch to Galaxy Note10 and S20 series smartphones through a new firmware update. For Galaxy Note10, the firmware update carries a version number N97xFXXS7FUF5(for the 4G variants) and N97xBXXS7FUF5(for the 5G variants). The Galaxy S20 series, on the other hand, is getting G98xFXXU8DUF9(4G variant) and G98xBXXU8DUF9(5G variant).

These new updates aren’t available for everyone at this point in time, however. As per SamMobile, Note10 users in various parts of Africa, Asia, and Europe are getting the update. As for the S20 series, users only in Germany are currently getting it. Samsung will roll out the updates for users in other parts of the world in the coming days.

However, it’s worth noting that the July security patch isn’t the only big thing in these updates. Apart from the latest security patch, both Galaxy S20 and Note10 smartphones are getting a fix for Android Auto-related issues and device stability improvements.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note10 and S20 users can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.