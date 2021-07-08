Samsung is pushing a new firmware update to its popular affordable flagship phone, Galaxy S20 FE. The firmware update carries version number G780FXXU4CUG1 and adds the Android July 2021 security patch.

The update, however, is currently available for S20 FE users in Russia, but we’re expecting it to become available for users in other parts of the world in the coming days. It’s also worth noting that the 5G variant of the S20 FE hasn’t got the update just yet, but we’re expecting it to be available sooner rather than later.

The July security patch is already available for premium Galaxy smartphones like Galaxy Note10, S20, Galaxy Z Flip. And the company will push the security patch to more flagship Galaxy phones as well as the entry-level and mid-range Galaxy phones in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S20 FE users can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update. And you don’t see the update, you should wait for a few more days to get the update.

via SamMobile