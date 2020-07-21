Samsung is all set to launch as many as five new products at the Unpacked event on August 5. One of the new products that the company is going to launch at the event is the new Galaxy Note20 series, which will include three different handsets with different specs — Galaxy Note20, Note20+, Note20 Ultra.

Both the Galaxy Note20, Note20+ have already been certified by the FCC. And now, the most premium model that’s the Note20 Ultra has finally passed through the FCC certification site, confirming some of its rumored specs. The FCC listing also confirms that Samsung is quite close to releasing the smartphone.

As you can see in the above FCC certification images, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra with model number SM-N986U is most likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865+ processor and features Qualcomm’s X55M modem with 5G capability(via MSP). The FCC listing also confirms that the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will support wireless charging. Beyond that, the FCC listing didn’t reveal much about the smartphone, but FCC listing does confirm some of the accessories that will come bundled with the most premium Note20, and these include the new S Pen and LED View Cover, both of which have passed through FCC alongside Note20 Ultra.

Besides FCC, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was also spotted on Thailand’s NBTC certification website, but it doesn’t tell us something that we don’t know about the Note20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra will share a lot of similarities with Note10+ in terms of design. If we talk about the internals, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs pretty much all the latest components, as you’d expect from a flagship in mid-2020. The most premium model in the Note20 lineup features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the Note20 Ultra is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do.