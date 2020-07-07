We’re less than a month away from the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series and while Samsung is yet to make an official announcement about the launch date, Samsung Galaxy Note20+ recently has passed through the FCC certification(via Abhishek Yadav).

Usually, a smartphone gets FCC’s approval only when it’s close to arriving in the market and we also expect the same to happen with the upcoming Galaxy Note20 series. In other words, the listing of Note20+ on the FCC certification site, in a way, confirms the rumored August 5 launch date.

However, the FCC certifications site doesn’t provide much information about the Samsung Galaxy Note20+. The only useful information that we got was that the Note20+ will have a model number SM-N986U, something which we already know. So the certification site doesn’t provide any new information about the upcoming flagship Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is said to include three handsets just like the S20 series — Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20+, and Galaxy Note20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra will share a lot of similarities with Note10+ in terms of design. If we talk about the internals, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs pretty much all the latest components, as you’d expect from a flagship in mid-2020. The most premium model in the Note20 lineup packs Snapdragon 865+ and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the Note20 Ultra is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do.