FCC listing confirm 5G and WiFi 6 support for Galaxy Note 20

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 series next month but almost everything about it has been leaked online. Now, as we are getting closer to the launch, the device has started showing up on different regulatory websites.

Last night, MySmartPrice spotted the Galaxy Note 20 on the FCC website. Note 20 will carry the model number SM-981B and will come with support for 5G and WiFi 6. Apart from that, the device will also support Bluetooth v5.0 LE, GNSS (GPS), NFC and MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission for payment). Lastly, Note 20 will come with 9W reverse wireless charging support as well.

Samsung is expected to announce the Note 20 as well as Galaxy Fold 2 at their Unpacked event on August 5. As far as models go, rumours suggest there will be two Galaxy Note 20 models and both will support 5G. There’s no word on if Samsung plans to launch a cheaper 4G variant on Note 20.