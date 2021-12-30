Samsung is pushing the stable One UI 4.0 update to Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Fold smartphones One UI 4.0. The update is available via a firmware update and includes the latest security patch.

However, the stable One UI 4.0 update for Note10 and Galaxy Fold is available in select markets. The latest One UI update for Note10 is currently available in Switzerland, while the Galaxy Fold users in France are getting the stable One UI 4.0. The update will soon be available in more markets.

The stable One UI update is already available for a couple of flagship Galaxy phones, including Galaxy S20 and Note20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Flip, Galaxy S10.

Talking about One UI 4.0, it includes massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update also includes better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI.

If you’re using Galaxy Note10/ Galaxy Z Fold, you can navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install to get the update.

via SamMobile(1,2)