Samsung started the rollout of the official One UI 4.0 update a few days ago, but as per user reports, the software update is plagued with bugs, so much so that Samsung had to pause the rollout after a few days. Now, the company is once again resuming the rollout of its latest Android 12 update for Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3.

According to a report from XDA-Developers, Samsung is now rolling out the December security patch with build numbers G99xBXXS3BULC, F711xxxS2BUL6, and F926xxxS1BUL6 for the S21 series, the Z Flip 3, and the Z Fold 3, respectively(via Pocketnow).

If reports are to be believed, Samsung has collaborated with Google to fix the issues that were causing problems while upgrading to the latest version of One UI.

Meanwhile, Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 4.0 update to Galaxy S20 and Note20. We’re hoping that those issues won’t trouble the rollout again.

Talking about One UI 4.0, it includes massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update also includes better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI.

If you’re using Galaxy S21/Galaxy Z Fold 3/Z Flip 3, you can navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install to get the update.