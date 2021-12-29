Samsung is in the process of rolling out the stable One UI 4.0 update to its premium Galaxy phones. The company recently rolled out the update to S20 and Note20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and now it’s also extending the benefit of the latest One UI update to Galaxy S10 and the original Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy S10 series is getting the update via a firmware update that carries a firmware version number G97xFXXUEGULB. The firmware update also brings with it the latest December 2021 security patches. Currently, the update is being rolled out to Galaxy S10 users in Germany, but the company will soon make it available in other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, the original Galaxy Z Flip 5G and non-5G models are getting stable One UI 4.0 updates in Italy and Switzerland respectively. The update will be available in various other countries very soon.

Talking about One UI 4.0, it includes massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update also includes better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI.

If you’re using Galaxy S10/ Galaxy Z Flip, you can navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install to get the update.

