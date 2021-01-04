We know everything already about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless headphones. Last month, we even reported about the marketing renders of the as-yet-unreleased earbuds.

Today, Digital Slang YouTube channel published an unboxing and first impressions video of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. You can check it out below. This video also confirmed the previous leaks that described the features of these earbuds.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with the usual improved sound quality, improved Ambient mode, and better Active Noise Cancellation than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The more conical design of the buds suggests the headphones will also be seated a lot deeper in your ear than before. The latest rumors suggest they will cost a reasonable $199 in USA, and 229 Euro in Europe.

