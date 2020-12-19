We know the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will have Active Noise Cancellation but it seems the new truly wireless earbuds have been hiding some other new features.

Those were uncovered by Redditor TheBone who posted the following findings:

First, of course, the earbuds will support both Active Noise Cancellation, a neutral mode and then an ambient mode which will enhance outside noise.

It now also features an automatic Ambient mode which will kick in when you are talking, and return to normal automatically when you stop talking.

It now also includes 3D audio for voices, which appears to be only available on Android 11 Samsung device with OneUI, and uses data from the gyroscopes in the headphones.

The app now includes an extra equalizer mode called normal, and you can finally adjust the balance of the headphones.

Now shown in the screenshots is that you can now activate the Buds Pro’s conversation detect and noise control feature via Bixby.

TheBone also posted a video showing off the UI.

Overall the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro appear to be a decent update if your headphones are more than 2 years old. They are expected to be announced on the 14th January and go on sale with the Samsung Galaxy S21 on the 29th January 2021.