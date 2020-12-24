We know nearly everything already about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless headphones, but nearly every leaked picture we have seen have been marred by an ugly watermark.

That was until Roland Quandt from Winfuture uploaded these beautiful marketing renders of the as-yet-unreleased devices.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with the usual improved sound quality, improved Ambient mode, and better Active Noise Cancellation than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The more conical design of the buds suggests the headphones will also be seated a lot deeper in your ear than before.

The latest rumours suggest they will cost a reasonable $199 in USA, and 229 Euro in Europe.

Comparison of Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro:

Image source: evan blass