Staples have once again broken Samsung’s embargo, and are listing Samsung’s upcoming new truly wireless headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Canadian outlet is listing the headphones for $264 and note the following features:

In Ear Bluetooth headset

Bluetooth Connectivity

Compatible with all Bluetooth devices

Let in the sounds that matter most with Ambient Sound mode

Dimensions: 1.96″H x 1.96″W x 1.08″D

Active Noise Cancellation to tune in without tuning out

Up to 5 hours on a single charge

Answer calls with just your voice

With an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into each earbud

Keep the beat going, even if you’re working up a sweat with IPX7 water resistance

1 Year Limited Warranty

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones have of course already been widely leaked. Last month, we even reported about the marketing renders of the as-yet-unreleased earbuds.

We even have an early review, with Digital Slang YouTube channel publishing an unboxing and first impressions video of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. You can check it out below. This video also confirmed the previous leaks that described the features of these earbuds.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with the usual improved sound quality, improved Ambient mode, and better Active Noise Cancellation than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The more conical design of the buds suggests the headphones will also be seated a lot deeper in your ear than before. The latest rumors suggest they will cost a reasonable $199 in USA, and 229 Euro in Europe.

Comparison of Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro:

via Roland Quandt