Google has started testing Android 13 developer preview builds with Pixel beta testers. After the Mountain View tech giant, Samsung will make the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 preview builds public for the Galaxy S22 users. And it might happen very soon, as Samsung seems to have started testing preview builds internally.

According to a SamMobile report, some Samsung employees already have access to the One UI 5.0 beta update on their S22. This means Samsung is close to bringing it for the public to participate in the beta program. This is in line with our previous reporting on One UI 5.0, in which we told Samsung may release the first beta build for S22 users in late July.

One UI 5.0 will be the only major update that Samsung will roll out this year, so we can expect some exciting new features in it. However, we need to wait until the beta builds arrive to learn what the South Korean tech giant has in store for us. While it will reportedly appear on the Galaxy S22 handsets first, other premium Galaxy phones will also be able to participate in the beta program, possibly soon after the S22 series.

Whenever it arrives, the first beta One UI 5 beta build will not be as smooth as you want it to, so you should not install it on your main device. If the Galaxy is not your daily driver, it’s worth testing all the new features before most users.

Meanwhile, Samsung will be busy with other exciting announcements besides the One UI 5.0 launch. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are its most important upcoming products set to release this year. It’d be interesting to see whether these next-generation foldable phones run Android 13 out of the box. You can know more about these devices here.

If you’re using a Galaxy S22 handset, will you become part of the beta program to test Samsung’s Android 13 skin? Let us know in the comments below.