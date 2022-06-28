Google has already started testing the Android 13 with select Pixel owners, but Samsung isn’t far from releasing its own Android 13 skin to Galaxy users, which will be known as One UI 5.0.

According to SamMobile, Samsung is gearing up for the release of the first beta of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 next month. However, the beta build will initially be for Galaxy S22 handsets and will later expand to other flagship Galaxy devices. The report says the first beta update will be available in the third week of July.

Samsung has shared no details regarding its plans to release its Android 13 update, but since we’re getting the beta build next month, the South Korean tech firm might introduce the stable One UI 5.0 by the end of this year. Whatever it decides, the first beta One UI 5 beta build will not be as smooth as you want it to, so you should not install it on your main device.

However, it remains to be seen which flagship Galaxy handset gets the stable One UI 5.0 update first. Since the beta build will be pushed to Galaxy S22 first, the stable update could reach the S22 users before anyone else.

Meanwhile, Samsung will be busy with other important announcements besides the One UI 5.0 launch. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are its most important upcoming products set to release this year. It’d be interesting to see whether these next-generation foldable phones run Android 13 out of the box. You can know more about these devices here.

If you’re using a Galaxy S22 handset, will you become part of the beta program to test Samsung’s Android 13 skin? Let us know in the comments below.