Sources close to SamMobile have revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 1TB storage variant, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra model.

Nowadays, flagship phones do not come with a storage expansion option, so you are stuck with what your phone offers. This explains why phone makers are now offering storage of up to 1TB with their flagship phones. Apple also does it for those who want more internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be the first foldable phone to come with 1TB storage if the rumors are true. SamMobile also claims that the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have 512GB of internal storage. This will be Samsung’s first clamshell foldable phone to have 512GB of internal storage.

But aside from the storage, there are things that are worth talking about. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have more battery capacity than its predecessor, though they will similar to each other in terms of looks. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a less prominent crease and be more compact than Galaxy Z Fold 3.

GALAXY Z FOLD 4 SPECIFICATIONS BASED ON RUMORS

Camera: a 50MP main camera, a 12MP Ultrawide angle, and a 12MP 3x zoom.

Display: 7.6 inches (19.30 cm)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 8GB/12 GB.

Storage: 256 GB.

Battery: 4500 mAh.

The Z Flip 4 will have a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power button on the side of the device, just like their predecessors. Additionally, the battery life will hopefully be better in the newer generation Z Flip 4. And of course, powering the device will be Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Z Flip 4 will look very similar to its predecessor.

Main display: 6.7? FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

Outer display: 2.1? sAMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128/256GB

Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)

Inner Cam: 10MP

Which upcoming foldable device are you excited about? Let us know in the comments below.