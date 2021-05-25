In an attempt to better its foldable phone ecosystem, Samsung could add a new adaptable interface called ‘Split UI’ to its future Galaxy devices, according to the reliable tipster Ice Universe. The new UI will be able to adapt according to the size, aspect ratio, and orientation of the display.

The tipster has also shared some GIFs on his Twitter account, explaining how the upcoming UI will adapt to different sizes and orientations of the display. Moreover, Ice Universe also claims that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 might also see Samsung’s new adaptive UI in action. Although con confirmed, the Z Fold 3 might be the first Galaxy smartphone to feature the UI. And even if that turns out to be true, Samsung is unlikely to take long to bring the new UI to other Galaxy devices.

Gallery

One of the advantages of adaptive UI is that it can be adopted by future form factors. And talking of future form factors, Samsung is rumored to be working on an expanding smartphone that will have a rolled-up screen. A Z-shaped device is also on the cards. Needless to say, these future form factors will get the most out of the adaptable UI.

However, the success of the UI will depend on whether third-party developers embrace it fully because if they don’t show much interest in it, the users won’t get much benefit from the UI.