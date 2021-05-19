Yesterday Samsung Display showed off a number of smartphone designs made possible by their flexible displays, but this does not necessarily mean that their smartphone division will be bringing these devices to market.

One of the designs was an expanding smartphone that used a rolled-up screen.

Today LetsGoDigital confirmed Samsung has trademarked a name that suggests the company is planning to bring such a device to market.

The company trademarked the Samsung Z Roll name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on May 18, 2021.

The trademark notes that the name applies to both smartphones and pens, suggesting the Samsung Z Roll will support Samsung’s S-Pen.

Samsung is expected to release the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Q3 this year, and are expected to release more futuristic devices such as the double-folding, triple-pane device early next year. It now seems likely that device will not be alone. It may face competition from Oppo and TCL, who both showed of similar devices, with the doomed LG Rollable nearly reaching the market this year.

The trademark can be viewed here.