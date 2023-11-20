Sam Altman fired: OpenAI board faces crisis as employees threaten mass exodus

Over 500 out of 700 OpenAI employees have co-signed an open letter to the board of OpenAI, following the shocking news of Sam Altman’s firing from the company.

The letter says that hundreds of employees are threatening to leave the company for Microsoft unless the board reappoints Altman and quits.

“Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI. We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgment, and care for our mission and employees,” the letter reads, as shared by journalist Kara Swisher.

Breaking: 505 of 700 employees @OpenAI tell the board to resign. pic.twitter.com/M4D0RX3Q7a — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 20, 2023

OpenAI’s board wanted Altman back, but the damage was done. Microsoft moved fast by signing Altman and Greg Brockman, who resigned after Altman’s firing, and several OpenAI employees for its “new AI advanced research team.”

Mira Murati, who served as interim CEO for a brief period before the appointment of former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear, is among the signatories.

Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder and board member who reportedly staged the ousting due to concerns about the pace of OpenAI’s technology deployment, has expressed regret for the decision and has also signed the letter.

“We will take this step imminently unless all current board members resign, and the board appoints two new lead independent directors, such as Bret Taylor and Will Hurd, and reinstates Sam Altman and Greg Brockman,” the letter follows.