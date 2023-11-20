Confirmed: Altman not returning to OpenAI, replaced by ex Twitch CEO

Sam Altman is not returning to OpenAI, and OpenAI’s board of directors has already appointed former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as interim CEO. This happened following the sacking of (now ex) CEO Sam Altman and president Greg Brockman last week.

Breaking: Sam Altman not coming back as CEO of OpenAI — Amir Efrati (@amir) November 20, 2023

The AI research company had a tough weekend due to a disagreement between Altman’s leadership and Sutskever’s push for AI safety.

Sutskever led a boardroom coup that resulted in the removal of Altman and Brockman. Still, their supporters, including Microsoft and key employees, pressured the board to reinstate them. This situation continued until Saturday.

Ultimately, the board decided to double down on its decision and appoint Shear as interim CEO. At the same time, it searches for a permanent replacement for Altman.

Shear is a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record of success. He is expected to bring stability to OpenAI during this time of transition.

In my opinion, the appointment of Shear could be seen as a positive development for OpenAI. However, Altman has been with the company since its inception in 2015 and has an in-depth understanding of the organization. Only time will tell whether this move will benefit or harm OpenAI. Still, for now, Altman is not returning.