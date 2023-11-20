Sam Altman, Greg Brockman and some OpenAI employees will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team

Microsoft today announced that Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and some other OpenAI employees, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. Microsoft will quickly provide them with the resources needed for their success. It will be interesting to see whether Sam and his team will be competing with OpenAI by building new LLMs for Microsoft.

Microsoft also confirmed that it remains committed to its partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in its product roadmap.

“We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them,” Microsoft wrote in its blog post.

“I’m super excited to have you join as CEO of this new group, Sam, setting a new pace for innovation. We’ve learned a lot over the years about how to give founders and innovators space to build independent identities and cultures within Microsoft, including GitHub, Mojang Studios, and LinkedIn, and I’m looking forward to having you do the same,” said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in a tweet to welcome Sam Altman.

The AI research company had a tough weekend due to a disagreement between Altman’s leadership and Sutskever’s push for AI safety. Sutskever led a boardroom coup that resulted in the removal of Altman and Brockman. Still, their supporters, including Microsoft and key employees, pressured the board to reinstate them. This situation continued until Saturday. Few hours back, OpenAI board confirmed that Sam Altman is not returning to OpenAI, and OpenAI’s board of directors has already appointed former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as interim CEO.