OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever “deeply regrets” board’s action after Sam Altman’s firing

OpenAI’s camp has been shaking in the past few days. CEO and co-founder Sam Altman was fired on Friday by the company’s board of directors, and speculations over its future are flying left and right.

Ilya Sutskever, one of OpenAI’s co-founders, is one of the six board members who reportedly pushed for the firing. Unlike most companies, OpenAI’s board is composed mostly of outsiders, with Sutskever being the exception.

He then took to X (fka Twitter), saying, “I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we’ve built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company.”

I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company. — Ilya Sutskever (@ilyasut) November 20, 2023

Shortly after the sudden firing, OpenAI reportedly asked for Altman to be back, but Microsoft had then hired him as a part of a new advanced AI research team alongside Greg Brockman, former OAI’s president who resigned after Altman’s firing.

Then, several OpenAI employees took to social media in protest of the board’s decision, tweeting in unison, “OpenAI is nothing without its people.” The list even includes Mira Murati, whom the board initially appointed as interim CEO after Altman.

Former Twitch boss Emmett Shear is now the CEO of the company.