New information about the Galaxy S21 Plus leaks online

Samsung has no flagship smartphones planned for the rest of this year, but the South Korean-based tech company actively working on Galaxy S21 series and is looking to launch it in the first quarter of 2021, as they usually does with their ‘S’ series flagship phones. However, the fact that the lauch date of the S21 series is far away didn’t stop leaks from surfacing on the internet.

A few days ago, we posted about the battery information about the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra, and now, we also got the details on the battery capacity of the S21 Plus. According to the Safety Korea certification website website, the Galaxy S21 Plus will have an actual battery capacity of 4,800mAh — this is 300mAh more than that of the S20+. The battery of S21+ will carry model number EB-BG996ABY.

Beyond that, there is not much information about the S21 Plus. What we do know, however, is that Samsung is making some big changes in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, including completely ditching the Snapdragon 875 in favor of its own Exynos 1000. Apart from that, the camera setup in the Galaxy S21 will reportedly be quite different from its predecessor.

The S21 will have a quad-camera setup at the rear, just like its predecessor. However, the S21 will have two telephoto cameras as opposed to the S20, which has one telephoto. To be more specific, the S20 will have a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle, 180 MP wide-angle, 10 MP 3x optical zoom telephoto, and more than 5x optical zoom periscope-type telephoto. The S20 successor will reportedly have a 40MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra could set you back $1,400.

via MSP