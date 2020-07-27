Samsung is all set to release its last flagship for the year 2020 — the Galaxy Note20 series that is all set to launch on August 5. The company is also paying equal attention to next year’s Galaxy S21 series, a successor to the Galaxy S20 that launched a couple of months ago. While we’re almost a year away from the S21 launch, the details about the S21 have already started to surface online.

According to tipster MauriQHD, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be powered by much-hyped Exynos 1000, which is based on the 5nm manufacturing process, and the lower model that is Galaxy S21 will be powered by less-powerful Exynos 991/992. The tipster, however, gave us no details on the processor that will power the Galaxy S21+.

S21 series S21U = Exynos 1000

S21+ = ?

S21 = Exynos 991/992 without AMD gpu that is being debated as the roster, the 990 was considered too, but not much success, so far*

they are also talking about changing the name Exynos, so a 2×1 leak i guess ? im hearing — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) July 25, 2020

The Exynos 1000 processor could be game-changing for Samsung as the processor is rumored to be three times more powerful than Snapdragon 865. The chipset will also use AMD’s new RDNA GPU technology never seen in any processor before. Rumor also has it that, Samsung is going to completely ditch the Snapdragon 875 in favor of Exynos 1000 in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. If true, it shows that Samsung is not only just confident about the performance of the Exynos 1000 chipset but the company also expects to match, if not, outperform the Snapdragon 875.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy S20 is getting a less powerful Exynos 992 and we don’t know the exact reason behind Samsung choosing a less powerful processor for the smartphone, but one obvious reason that we can think of is the cost — a less powerful processor will keep the price of the S20 low as compared to the S21 Ultra.

What do our readers think about the Exynos 1000-powered Galaxy S21 Ultra? Let us know in the comments below.