The Galaxy S21 will be Samsung’s upcoming flagship series and we’re expecting it to arrive in the first quarter of 2021. And while we’re still almost six months away from the launch date, the S21 leaks have already started to pour in. A few weeks ago, we reported that the Galaxy S21 battery with model number EB-BG991ABY has a rated capacity of 3880mAh, and now also have the information about the battery capacity of S21 Ultra.

According to GalaxyClub, the battery of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra(SM-G998) carries model number EB-BG998ABY and has a rated capacity of 4,885mAh, meaning the S21 Ultra might get an actual battery capacity of 5,000mAh(via SamMobile). The S21 Ultra predecessor that is the S20 Ultra also packs a 5,000mAh battery. The S21+, however, is said to feature a higher battery capacity than the S20+.

According to previous rumors, Samsung is making some big changes in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, including completely ditching the Snapdragon 875 in favor of its own Exynos 1000. Apart from that, the camera setup in the Galaxy S21 will reportedly be quite different from its predecessor.

The S21 will have a quad-camera setup at the rear, just like its predecessor. However, the S21 will have two telephoto cameras as opposed to the S20, which has one telephoto. To be more specific, the S20 will have a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle, 180 MP wide-angle, 10 MP 3x optical zoom telephoto, and more than 5x optical zoom periscope-type telephoto. The S20 successor will reportedly have a 40MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra could set you back $1,400.