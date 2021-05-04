Confidential documents received by The Verge reveal proposed three months of exclusivity for the upcoming title S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

The freshly revealed snapshot details three months of Xbox console exclusivity for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 upon release, however, this exclusivity may not affect streaming for the title.

As part of the [email protected] and /twitchgaming Indie Showcase, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is set to launch day one on Xbox Game Pass for both PC and console, unless plans have since changed.

Also set to have some deal of exclusivity according to this snapshot are the titles Tetris Effect: Connected, and The Gunk. Tetris Effect: Connected is set to have six months of exclusivity on connected updates, while The Gunk will remain perpetually exclusive to Xbox.

This news comes after the reveal of court documents from the Epic Games vs Apple case which were obtained in a deposition, which contained a proposal for the recent 88/12 revenue split in exchange for Microsoft being granted streaming rights.

Being heavily redacted and from all the way back in January, there’s a chance that plans have changed, as we’ve seen elsewhere in the document. So S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass might merely be a happy coincidence for those eagerly waiting to get their hands on the title.