GSC Game World has announced that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been delayed over seven months until the 8th of December 2022.

Previously planned to launch on April 28th 2022, GSC Game World has explained that this lengthy delay to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will allow them to “fulfil our vision and achieve the desired state of the game.”

“S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing,” the statement continued. “We are convinced that development should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of such a project.”

Falling back on the tried and tested words we’ve heard a number of times throughout the past year, GSC Game World said that “this decision is not an easy one,” and that they are “doing the best possible to deliver you a game that can live up to the expectations.”



After the past two pandemic filled years, in which delays have seemed to become the norm, we’re at least thankful that in this announcement, GCS Game World put some pizazz into the presentation, giving us some nice set dressing to admire while we dismay over the delay.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is now planned to launch first on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC on the 8th of December 2022.