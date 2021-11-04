Firaxis has announced that their upcoming turn-based strategy game set in the Marvel universe, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, has been delayed until the second half of 2022.

“We decided to share that we’ve made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022,” Firaxis Games stated on Twitter. “We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly.”

“We decided to push our launch because we need more time to make this the best game possible,” Firaxis Games continued in their statement. “We believe in our creative vision for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and want to do justice in delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel.”

“These extra months will be used to add more story, cinematics and overall polish and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality.”

If you’ve not heard of it before, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG with turn-based combat which is set, as the name suggests, in the Marvel universe. Rather than just being a close of Firaxis’ XCOM games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has a card-based combat system for you to use with the diverse roster of Marvel characters.

We have an important development update to share with our fans pic.twitter.com/ycNDCVtbwD — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) November 3, 2021

When Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches in the second half of 2022, it will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store.