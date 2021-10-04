Xbox has announced that Rockstar Energy Drink is getting a series of special edition Halo Infinite cans, that offer in-game rewards and other prizes.

Featuring actually quite good looking art from a range of artists for the different Rockstar flavours, these Special Edition Halo Infinite cans offer a range of in-game bonuses and cosmetics for Halo Infinite. These rewards include “Challenge Swaps,” double XP, and a new “Nocturne Star” collection of vehicle and weapon coatings.

Thankfully, these vehicle and weapon coatings aren’t too gaudy, with just a lick of metallic gold paint, mercifully without any huge Rockstar logo’s adorning them.

Alongside the in-game rewards, fans who purchase these limited-edition cans will also be in with a chance of winning bigger prizes such as copies of Halo Infinite and an Xbox Series X prize bundle.

As well as this assortment of prizes, there will also be a “very special Master Chief-inspired Grand Prize” for one lucky US winner, which will be announced at the end of December.

Starting from October 1st, these Special Edition Rockstar cans will be available until December 8th, when Halo Infinite launches, in the United States and Canada only.