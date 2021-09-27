Halo Infinite’s multiplayer technical preview may be coming to an end for this week, but data miners have had more than their fill of fun, with a treasure trove of discoveries.

As you might expect Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is going to have a great deal of cosmetics to keep the money rolling in now that the multiplayer is free-to-play, and now, for better or for worse, we’ve been given a glimpse at what’s to come.

Summarised in a Reddit post by the user marcopolo444 on the HaloLeaks subreddit, there’s all manner of cosmetics coming to the game according to the recent datamines, with helmet and vehicle attachments, weapons charms, and armour effects.

One user on Twitter even seems to have gotten splitscreen working, with another user uncovering different weapons that we don’t currently have access to. To put it simply, there’s a lot of leaks and datamined content for you to explore across social media and Reddit if you want to.

Halo Infinite is currently due to launch on December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with the game being available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Another multiplayer technical preview is scheduled for next week, for all participants in this week’s preview, with this time 343 Industries allowing us to test out big team battles.