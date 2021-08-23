Campaign co-op, which has been a staple of Halo games since their very inception nearly 20 years ago, will sadly not be a part of Halo Infinite at launch, 343 Industries has announced.

“Unfortunately, as we focused the team for shutdown, and really focussed on a quality experience for launch, we made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch,” 343 Industries head of creative Joseph Staten announced in a Halo Infinite development update video.

Forge mode is also being delayed as well, Staten revealed, before continuing to say “our number one priority is making sure that whatever we ship, whenever we ship it, it meets the right quality bar across all platforms … and when we look at these two experiences, campaign co-op and Forge, we made the determination that they’re just not ready.”

Campaign co-op is now expected to launch at the start of Halo Infinite’s second season of content, which will roughly be three to four months after launch. We’re not too sure why a four-month delay might be necessary to implement a core feature from the franchise, but whatever the reason it’ll definitely be good at bringing back players to the game once the feature launches.

Thankfully for split-screen multiplayer, which wasn’t a part of the recent technical preview which Halo fans got their hands on, Staten announced that the feature will be available on all Xbox devices at launch, however, PC players won’t be getting it till later.



Halo Infinite is currently planned to launch sometime this Holiday period. With Xbox’s 20th anniversary happening on the 15th of November 2021, it’s possible that it could release around this time to celebrate the anniversary in the best way possible.