Remember Poke on Facebook? It'll soon arrive on Instagram, too

Remember the good old days of Poke on Facebook? It came out when Facebook first launched in 2004, a long, long time ago. It was a simple way of saying “Hi” back in the time, and while folks are re-discovering that this feature is now back on Facebook, it will also arrive on Instagram.

Code digger Alessandro Paluzzi, who often does reverse engineering on social media apps, discovers that Instagram has been working on the ability to send a “Poke.” A raised hand icon to send a Poke will live next to the bell button on an Instagram profile.

It should look a little something like this:

#Instagram is working on the ability to send a Poke ? pic.twitter.com/D6SFfcMwYp — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 19, 2024

Paluzzi has quite a good track record. The reverse engineer first recalled that Instagram was working on Flipside, a feature for you to create a second profile inside a profile. It was, at one time, live in several countries, before being ultimately called off.

And that’s not the only improvement that Instagram has been working on in the past few weeks. As Meta launched its Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp and Instagram, the popular video and image-sharing app also gets the ability to perform AI searches in Instagram’s search bar. Besides, an AI voice dubbing feature is also coming to Reels, and it can use your voice in different languages.