How do I recover a crashed PPT file?

It is pretty common to get into a situation wherein we are required to recover a crashed PPT file on Windows PC. When a ppt file gets corrupted, recovering it can really be a frustrating experience, however, there are some methods using that one can easily retrieve all your lost data. In this post, we will be discussing what really you can do to have the crashed PPT file be working again.

Note: Before you go ahead and try out these solutions, make sure to create a backup copy of your crashed PPT file. This way, you will always have the corrupt file, to begin with and apply any workaround on it.

1. Restart your PowerPoint

Oftentimes, a simple restart of the machine resolves the bugs and issues that otherwise seem complex to fix. If you didn’t remember the last shutdown of your computer, make sure to reboot your Windows PC and check if you can now recover the crashed PPT file. Only when the issue persists even after a PC reboot, go ahead and apply the below set of solutions.

2. Open in Safe Mode

You may recover a crashed PPT file by simply opening PowerPoint into Safe mode. This mode prevents any third-party add-ins or customizations which could be causing the crash, thus resolving the issue. Press and hold the Ctrl key and then double-click on the crashed PPT file.

A prompt will appear next asking if you really want to open PowerPoint in Safe mode. Well, click Yes and wait for this file to open successfully.

3. Try Third-Party Recovery Tools

There are several third-party tools out there that can help you with addressing such issues on Microsoft PowerPoint. Remo is one such tool that specializes in recovering corrupt PowerPoint files. This tool is integrated with some smart search algorithms that help it to recognize and separate the files with different extensions.

This is more of a tool that can help you recover several things including Files, Folders, Photos, Videos, and even lost Partitions. So, you may use this tool for almost everything that corrupts or goes missing on your PC.

Download and install this tool on your computer and when the installation completes, double-click on its icon to launch Remo software. Click on Select File to upload the corrupt or crashed PPT.

4. Use the PowerPoint AutoRecover feature

There’s an AutoReover Feature in PowerPoint that saves temporary copies of your files at regular intervals. When you reopen a PPT file after some crash or power failure, this feature chips in automatically and prompts you to recover any unsaved presentations.

Even in cases, where it doesn’t activate itself, you may check if there’s an AutoRecover copy available by following these easy steps –

Open Microsoft PowerPoint first.

Go to the File tab and click on the Open button.

tab and click on the button. Select “Recent” and then “Recover Unsaved Presentations.”

A window will pop up next containing all of your recent unsaved presentations.

If you do see your crashed PPT file there, select the same, and click Open. If not, use the drop menu and select All Files. Thereafter, you may see all your unsaved works. Select the one that you recognize as crashed, and hit the Open button.

The chosen file will open into PowerPoint and you may look for the lines that were lost during the crash.

5. Use the Open and Repair option

PowerPoint includes an in-built tool that can effectively resolve corrupt files on it. This tool goes by the name “Open and Repair”. Here’s how to use this tool to recover crashed PPT files.

Open Microsoft PowerPoint first.

Go to File > Open, and navigate to the location containing the faulty PPT file.

Locate and select the corrupt PPT file.

Use the drop-down menu next to Open and select the “Open and Repair” option from the list.

This tool will check and resolve the underlying causes with your PPT file.

Wait for a while and when this completes, you will see PowerPoint starting shortly afterward.

6. Try a different version of PowerPoint

Creating a PPT file in an older version of PowerPoint and then opening it in its newer version or vice versa may also result in the PPT file being corrupted. If that’s indeed the case and you do have access to two different versions of PowerPoint, you better try opening the PPT file in both older as well as newer versions. The chances are pretty good that the crashed PPT file opens up perfectly file in one of these two versions of Microsoft PowerPoint.

7. Use System Restore

System Restore is a tool on Windows that lets you revert back your device to its earlier working state. This tool keeps a backup of all your important files, folders, and app settings. Go and check if you have enabled system protection on your computer before and restore your system to its previous defaults.