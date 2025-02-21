Here are some new juicy details about Lego's Nintendo Game Boy while we're waiting for Switch 2

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

A while back, Nintendo revealed plans for a Lego set inspired by the classic Game Boy, and now we’re getting more details about what to expect.

Set to launch in October, the Game Boy Lego kit follows in the footsteps of other popular Nintendo-themed sets, like the Lego NES. While the price and regions of availability are still under wraps, leaks (via VGC) suggest it will cost around $59.99 in the U.S. and £54.99 in the UK, based on similar Lego kits.

New leaks indicate that the set will have around 421 pieces, which might be fewer than other sets, but it seems fitting for the simple design of the Game Boy.

Some rumors even suggest Lego could include a blocky Super Mario Land screen or a removable cartridge feature, but nothing is confirmed yet. If Lego sticks to the same level of detail seen in their previous sets, we could be in for a fun and interactive model.

It’s part of Nintendo’s ongoing push for nostalgic products, with other recent releases including a museum in Kyoto and even a quirky alarm clock.

Nintendo announced Switch 2 not too long ago, set to release in 2025. This next-generation console will feature a larger screen, a redesigned kickstand, and magnetic Joy-Con controllers that attach directly to the console. It will also support backward compatibility with most physical and digital Switch games and continue to use the Nintendo Switch Online service.

A Nintendo Direct event is scheduled for April 2, 2025, to provide more details about the Switch 2.