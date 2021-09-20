According to French YouTuber Gautoz, Quantic Dream are currently working with Disney on a new Star Wars game.

“They now finished their contract with Sony and will be signing with Disney,” Gautoz said according to translated by VGC. “It looks like they will be working on a Star Wars game.”

It’s currently unclear just what this Star Wars game could look like, or if this signing with Disney is indeed even a Star Wars game, but it’s likely that, whatever it is, it’ll follow Quantic Dream‘s interactive drama formula that we’ve seen in their previous games.

Previously Quantic Dream has been working under a three-game contract with Sony, which had them producing Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human for PlayStation consoles. These games later came to PC after Sony’s exclusivity period ended in 2020.

This claim was later corroborated by seasoned leaker Tom Henderson, who’s recently been leaking Battlefield 2042 details, who posted an image of Detroit: Become Human with lightsabers all over it.

A French YouTuber by the name of "Gautoz" appears to have heard the same on this a couple days ago at 1.17.11 https://t.co/FlavuozSo9 Can someone translate? ? — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 19, 2021

With Quantic Dream reportedly only having just signed on for this project, it’s likely it’ll be a long time yet before we see just what this new game is going to be like, so don’t hold your breath for any details about whatever they’re working on.