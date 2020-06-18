Quantic Dream‘s three flagship titles – Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls – are officially now available for purchase on Steam.

As a nice bonus, all three games are currently 10% off on Steam until June 25th, 2020. You can find links to purchase each game on Steam below, and you can also visit Quantic Dream’s Steam page by following the link here.

If you’re really into Detroit: Become Human, then you’ll be pleased to know that Quantic Dream has announced the PC-exclusive Collector’s Edition, which is now available to purchase and limited to 2,500 units worldwide.

The Detroit: Become Human Collector’s Edition contains an exclusive set of 3 pins featuring key icons from the game, along with a 10.6″ statue of the Android Kara. The Kara statue is set atop a base illuminated by a halo of LED lights, with integrated movable robot arms.

You’ll also receive a triangular display box and an exclusive holographic Cyberlife card which features a game code redeemable on Steam for the full PC version of Detroit: Become Human.

WHAT MAKES US HUMAN? Detroit 2038. Technology has evolved to a point where human like androids are everywhere. They speak, move and behave like human beings, but they are only machines serving humans. Play three distinct androids and see a world at the brink of chaos – perhaps our future – through their eyes. Your very decisions will dramatically alter how the game’s intense, branching narrative plays out. You will face moral dilemmas and decide who lives or dies. With thousands of choices and dozens of possible endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit and humanity’s destiny?

HOW FAR WILL YOU GO TO SAVE SOMEONE YOU LOVE? Experience a gripping psychological thriller filled with innumerable twists and turns. Spanning four days of mystery and suspense, the hunt is on for a murderer known only as the Origami Killer – named after his macabre calling card of leaving behind folded paper shapes at crime scenes. Four characters, each following their own leads and with their own motives, must take part in a desperate attempt to prevent the killer from claiming a new victim. You need to think fast and act even faster, as every choice and move you make can result in dramatic, game-changing consequences – and even determine who lives… and who dies. How this story ends is entirely up to you.

LIVE AN EXTRAORDINARY LIFE: ONE LIFE, TWO SOULS A unique psychological action thriller delivered by A-list Hollywood performances by Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe, Beyond: Two Souls™ takes you on a thrilling journey across the globe as you play out the remarkable life of Jodie Holmes. Born with a connection to a mysterious entity with incredible powers, Jodie is different. Your actions will determine Jodie’s fate as she faces extraordinary challenges, danger, and heart-wrenching loss on a journey to discover the truth of who she is. Create an action-packed story through your choices and actions as you live her life – a girl born with a link to a supernatural entity called Aiden. By playing as both Jodie and Aiden, you will face spectacular physical and psychological challenges to understand what truly lies… beyond.

