According to GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, Battlefield 2042 may be in store for a “singular delay,” later this week.

“Welcome to delay season. More delays coming this week.” Grubb wrote on Twitter earlier today, before following up by saying “I’ll add that I’m actually referring to a singular delay.”

Grubb didn’t specify exactly what is being delayed, or when this week it’ll be announced, but there’s a lot of chatter circulating around EA’s upcoming Battlefield 2042 at the moment, with noted leaker Tom Henderson reporting as much.

According to Henderson, Battlefield 2042 is “to be delayed by several weeks and not months which conflicts with the other rumors, but it’s what I’ve heard.” Henderson went on to say that “Late Nov 2021 is currently flying around,” but thankfully the upcoming beta on the 22nd of September should not be affected.

I'll add that I'm actually referring to a singular delay. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 15, 2021

While this on its own is hardly surprising, after all, we’ve seen a number of delays throughout the past year, this one may sting a little more since Battlefield 2042 is such a high profile and highly anticipated release.

For the time being, Battlefield 2042 is currently expected to launch on October 22nd, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, but obviously that’s now expected to change.