Sony’s reveal of Final Fantasy 16 was a massive win for the console manufacturer. A fully exclusive Square Enix RPG for their next-gen console? Awesome! But that’s just an illusion.

In an article by Eurogamer explaining the broken promises of Sony’s PS5 – such as Spider-Man Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West actually being cross-gen titles – it was revealed that the upcoming Final Fantasy title is actually a timed exclusive that Sony forgot to mention.

The article states that the fantasy RPG will be a twelve month console exclusive with the game coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S a year after its PS5 debut, much like the plan for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Final Fantasy 16’s PC release is reportedly set to be shorter than that with just six months to wait.

This isn’t the first time that Sony has hidden information during new game reveals. The original reveal of Capcom’s Resident Evil 7 saw the game labelled as a PlayStation 4 exclusive; the game’s VR mode was the only exclusive feature.

Anyways, check out the game’s flashy trailer below: