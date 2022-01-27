A new patch for Destruction AllStars has revealed that the once £70 PlayStation 5 launch title may be going free-to-play in the near future.

After initially being announced at Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal presentation, Destruction AllStars has stumbled with every step it has taken. At first, the game was laundered as a bombastic PlayStation 5 launch title, however, the game was quickly delayed, eventually launching as a free PlayStation Plus game which went on to sell for only £17.99.

Since the launch of Destruction AllStars, developer Lucid Games have been hard at work patching the game, as well as adding plenty of cosmetic rewards, however, these efforts haven’t made the game the success it was first envisioned as, with Rocket League still being the defacto cartoony action car game.

It appears that Lucid Games and Sony aren’t giving up with Destruction AllStars yet, however, as the recent v3.0.1 patch for the game has revealed that the game might be going free-to-play in an attempt to become a staple of the PlayStation 5.

As noticed by Reddit user Mr_WeeWoo, once players returned to Destruction AllStars after the v3.0.1 patch finished its maintenance period, in-game challenges were now being labelled with the tag “F2P” suggesting that in the near future, the game might be available to PlayStation 5 users for absolutely nothing.

It’s currently unclear if Destruction AllStars‘ potential transition to free-to-play will also come alongside a more aggressive monetisation strategy or any rewards for existing players who’ve been enjoying the game since its launch in February of last year.