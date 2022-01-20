After presumably recovering from shock for two days, Sony has finally commented on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, stating their expectation that Microsoft ensures “Activision games are multiplatform.”

“We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform,” a Sony spokesperson said to the Wall Street Journal earlier today.

In spite of the recently announced acquisition, PlayStation still holds the marketing rights for the Call of Duty franchise thanks to a contract with Activision, which is believed to extend for a few more years, most likely until 2024. This contract also gives PlayStation players timed exclusivity over some content, as well as in-game bonuses from time to time.

While there’s no definitive statement from Microsoft just yet ensuring Call of Duty’s future on PlayStation consoles, the freshly ordained CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, has stated that “it’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform and we remained committed to that.”

With Microsoft spending an immense $68.7 billion on Activision Blizzard King, it’s only sensible to think that they will want to get their money’s worth once the deal is completed in 2023.

This means that Xbox players will likely be able to see all kinds of in-game bonuses that PlayStation players have previously enjoyed, as well as potentially the entire Call of Duty franchise, as well as other Activision Blizzard games, on Xbox Game Pass.

It’s currently unclear which Activision Blizzard franchises will end up being exclusive to Xbox consoles in the future. While games like Call of Duty and Overwatch are expected to remain multiplatform, Bloomberg reports that, according to a “person familiar with the company’s thinking,” future exclusivity decisions will likely be made on a title-by-title basis.